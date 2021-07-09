A traffic stop in the 100 block of 17th Street NE resulted in the arrest of Jessica Kay Amos and Jaqualin R. Bailey. Amos was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics as well as a firearm. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. Bailey was arrested for outstanding warrants.
Police charge man with narcotics possession
An individual riding a bicycle called out to a passing officer in the 400 block of Grand Avenue at around 4:45 a.m. Since the individual was in an area where burglaries have been frequent, the officer made contact with the subject. He was identified as Donta Clayton.
A check revealed Clayton had warrants on file for possession of drug paraphernalia. After being taken into custody on the warrants, Clayton was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Paris Police Jail.
Police charge man with criminal trespass
Officers were dispatched to a call of criminal trespass at a local shelter Thursday. Jesse Hernandez was on the property and had been given notice to not return. He was arrested for criminal trespass and taken into custody without incident.
Police investigating vandalism call
Officers responded to a vandalism call in the 300 block of Stone Avenue. They established that a suspect had assaulted a family member and then broken a car windshield and a television set as well as a door to the property. The suspect had left the scene. Investigation will continue.
Assault complaint under investigation
Officers responded to an assault in the 10 block of 45th St. NW. The complainant’s boyfriend had assaulted her, police were told. EMS was attending the complainant. A report was taken and the investigation will continue.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 213 calls for service and made eight arrests Wednesday and Thursday. Calls included two hit and runs on Thursday, with one in the 3100 block of Clarksville Street and the other in the 2400 block of North Main Street.
