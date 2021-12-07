Paris Junior College’s second production of the 2021-2022 “Raise Your Voice!” themed season opens Thursday with “1776, The Musical.” This will be PJC’s first musical production since 2019.
“’1776’ is a journey through the creation of the United States of America amid showings of the good, the bad, and the ugly,” said William L. Walker, drama instructor and play director. “It shows the history of the creation of our nation as these flawed men navigate through loyalists’ ideas, treason,and slavery to establish a new nation. Funny, gritty and raw — it is the story of America.”
Written by Peter Stone and Sherman Edwards, the musical takes place during the summer of 1776 as the nation is ready to declare independence — if only our founding fathers can agree to do it. “1776” follows John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.
The musical opens on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 to 11 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 senior adults/students, $5 with a donation of a new toy for local charities, or free with a valid college faculty, staff or student ID. Tickets are available by cash or check only at the door. For questions, email pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
The cast includes: Brayden Oats, Sierra Herndon, Olen Cox; Sally Boswell, Nate Sipe, Jennifer Bacorn; Alec Finch, Justin Fearn, Alan Jones, Caleb Curtis, Lisa Martin, Kaleb Sikes, Connor Kirkley, Celia Hagler, Isaiah Fowler, Robyn R. Huizinga, Chasten Tomlin, Sommer Lee, John Sellers, Ollivia Stiles, Celia Stogner, Annabel Doss, Alaina Logee, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson; David Forward, Hunter Anderson, and Edward Kelley.
Along with Walker, the crew includes: Choreographer — Robyn R. Huizinga; Musical Director/Conductor/Bowed Guitar — Dr. Michael Holderer; Piano — Rebekah Veien; Percussion — Nick Leija II; Stage Manager — Andy Johnson; Assistant Stage Managers/Follow Spot Operators — Ann—Marie Sokol and Aria Scroggins; Backstage Crew — Edward Kelley; Scenic Design — Will Walker; Scenic Artist — Robyn R. Huizinga; Technical Crew — PJC Drama Students; Costumes — Rose Costumes; Light Design — Will Walker and Connor Kirkley.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.