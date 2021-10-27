Emil Claud Wilson, 95, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, died on Oct. 24, 2021, surrounded by his family at his residence in Paris, Texas.
He loved the Lord and served his family well.
Funeral service is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Boswell, Oklahoma. Pastor Bryce Jester with Ignite Ministries, of Cooper, Texas will be officiating the service. There will be a graveside service to follow at Restland Cemetery in Boswell, Oklahoma.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1926, in Soper, Oklahoma. He was born to Martin Luther and Clara Wilson. He was an only child.
As a teenager he traveled the country helping his father work in the oil fields. That experience gave him the initial tools that would set the foundation for his career in engineering.
He met the love of his life after he came back from serving in WWII. He married Dorothy ‘Dot’ Dancer on June 4, 1947, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. After trying to conceive children of their own and not being able to, they adopted their son, Gregory. Shortly after, they adopted their daughter, Tamra. They lived most of their life in Pampa, Texas and Paris, Texas.
He worked for J.M. Huber in Borger, Texas. After his stint with J.M. Huber, he surprised Dot with a move to Pampa, Texas to work for his uncle at Grayco Machine Shop. As a naturally talented engineer, he worked his way up to shop foreman. His straightforward approach through building relationships, helped him establish his reputation to greatly build the most successful book of business for Grayco.
Emil was extremely passionate about life and had many hobbies. He and Dot were very active in Kiwanis and Kiwaniannes Clubs in Paris, Texas for 15 years. Most important was his personal relationship with Jesus. He loved to read his bible daily and spent many hours throughout the day studying, talking and praying with God.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Dorothy ‘Dot’ Marie Dancer; son, Gregory Claude Wilson.
He is survived by his daughter, Tamra Wilson Whittenburg, of Paris, Texas; daughter‐in‐law, Peggy Wilson, of Waxahachie, Texas; grandson, Heath Edward Whittenburg, of Shreveport, Louisiana; granddaughter, Emilia Kay Blake and husband, Christopher Thomas Blake; four great-grandchildren, Skylar, Hayden, Madison and Savanna Blake, of Brandon, Mississippi.
His family wishes to thank Dr. Ganguly, Dr. Hashmi, Dr. Tijerina, Dr. Zimmerman and Dr. Jabbar, for many years of fine care. Special thanks to On Call Hospice for taking excellent care of him in his last few remaining days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kiwanis in Paris where he and his wife served for several years.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
