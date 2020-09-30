AD Thompson

AD “PAPAW” Thompson, 89, of Paris, Texas, died in his home on Sept. 27, 2020.
AD has left behind his blushing bride of 70 years, Helen Jean Thompson; two children, Terri Hollingsworth and Becky Specht; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Margie Fennimore; brother, James Thomas Thompson.
AD was born on Oct. 24 1930, in Paris, Texas, to the late Toni Belle Anderson and Andrew Davis Thompson.
He graduated from Paris Jr College in 1948 and went on to work for Bell Helicopter. He retired from Bell Helicopter, after 45 years of employment, as a Director of Production Engineering. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and helped build up the community in Paris.
Papaw had one of the sweetest souls of any man that has ever walked this earth. He gave so much of himself and expected nothing in return. He loved being outside and was dedicated to improving the Trail de Paris so families could enjoy it together. He was dedicated to helping everyone around him become a better version of themselves no matter who you are or your life circumstances. He believed everyone deserved a second chance in life and this is why he was so involved with community service through the probation office. He was a great man, a kind man and he loved his family more than anything else in this world.
Upon Papaw’s request, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please mail donations to: Trail de Paris P.O. Box 221 Paris, TX 75461-221.
