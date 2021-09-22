Graveside services for David Dearinger were held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, 10 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma.
David Lee Dearinger, age 68, of Goodland, Oklahoma, passed away on Sept. 19, 2021.
David was born on Dec. 19, 1952, to Joseph T. Dearinger and Shirley Ann Hargrove in La Marque, Texas.
After graduating from Richardson High school in 1972, he married the love of his life, Martha L. Mouck, or as David would say, “Martha the Awesome!” on March 23, 1973. He served three years in the Army Signal Core in Germany. After returning in 1975, he studied at Dallas Bible College graduating in 1983 with a Bachelor’s degree. He completed his course work for a Master’s degree at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
David began his long career working with youth at Dallas County Youth Village. Ultimately, rising to the position of Associate Director. In 1988, David moved his family to Goodland, Oklahoma, to become Executive/ President Director at Goodland Academy. For 33 years, he was an amazing force impacting young men and women who were in such vulnerable places in their lives often through no fault of their own. He showed them unconditional love and the guidance of discipline and goals.
David was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Dearinger; and brother, Paul Dearinger.
He is survived by wife, Martha Dearinger; four children, Rebekah Carter and husband, Steven, of Rattan, Oklahoma, Jonathan Dearinger and wife, Shea, of Clovis, California, Elizabeth Adams and husband, DC, of Graham, Texas, Johanna Garrison and husband, Jonathan, of Goodland, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Cameron and wife, Brooke, Alexis, Benjamin and wife, Juliet, Julia, Joseph, Justin, Josephine, Olivia, Catherine, Anastasia; great-granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth, and soon-to-arrive, Ella Mae; mother, Shirley Dearinger, of Paris, Texas; siblings, Michael Dearinger and wife, Lorie, of Paris, Texas, Becky Williams and husband, Jim, of Montgomery, Texas; and sister-in-law, Susan Dearinger, of Paris, Texas.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at mtolivefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goodland Academy.
