The Golden Age of Radio is now on display at the Valley of the Caddo Museum, or I should say the museum has 36 antique radios from this era on display through May on loan from Floyd McMillian.
According to Wikipedia, the Golden Age of radio began nearly 100 years ago, during the 1920s and lasted into the 1950s when television became popular.
Today, tuning into our favorite radio stations is a common occurrence when in our cars, at work, while we cook to listen to our favorite music and/or obtain the latest news.
Radio was a novelty 100 years ago. Radio as a communication medium reached its peak during the Depression and World War II. The world was changing rapidly then and for the first time, most of the population in the U.S. could hear history as it happened. The popularity of the radio had considerable influence on the way Americans experienced news and entertainment, and the way we communicated with one another.
A few facts about the history of radio (Sources: Arbitron Ratings; The Media History Project; The Federal Communications Commission)
1896: Guglielmo Marconi, receives a patent for his “wireless telegraph.”
1919: First radio station in America (KDKA) begins operations in Pittsburgh.
1921: The World Series is the first sports broadcast on radio.
1926: Radio’s first commercial jingle airs for Wheaties.
1933: President Franklin Roosevelt turns to radio to talk with the nation in “fireside chats.”
1952: First miniature transistor radios sold by Sony — radio headphones again become useful.
1970: FM stations begin to offer stereo music.
1971: AM-FM radios become standard in new cars.
1994: Radio broadcasts streamed over the web. First 24-hour Internet-only radio station begins.
2001: First satellite radio service begins.
2004: Introduction of digital broadcast signals; new term coined for Internet delivery of radio-style content: “Podcasting.”
Today: 241 million American adults listen to radio each week; 70% of Americans tune in to radio for over 2 1/2 hours each day.
Baby Boomers in particular will enjoy this display as it will bring back childhood memories. As a Boomer, I enjoyed seeing the table-top sets at the museum from the early days of commercial radio that are similar to those my parents and grandparents had at home. There are also a few transistor radios from the late ’50s and early ‘60s.
It reminded me when all the kids in my fifth grade class had a transistor radio we brought to school, and we were allowed to play them during recess. I also remember staying up listening to my transistor late at night to identify how many stations I could find and from how far away. That transistor provided a bit of independence as I could (privately) listen to the popular music of the time, without my parents’ oversight, much as smart phones today provide a bit of independence to current generations, but that is another story. This display brings back those memories, and an opportunity to share with friends and family.
Radio remains everywhere. Even though it was once predicted that radio had no future, today there are more than 33,000 radio stations around the world, with more than 15,000 in the U.S. alone. Worldwide, there are more than 2 billion radio sets in use, or about one radio for every three persons; proof that “video (never) killed the radio star.” (As a side note, the song, “Video Killed the Radio Star,” by the Buggles was the first MTV music video released on Aug 1, 1981).
The Valley of the Caddo Museum has several other temporary displays and exhibits. The museum is still “dolled-up” with an antique doll collection from the late 1890s on loan from Suzy Harper; “Women in the Workforce” exhibit from Plano Conservancy; Rocket Texas display showing Texas’ participation in the private space programs; Mola textile collections and artifacts from the Cuna Indians of the Blas Islands off the coast of the Panama Canal (textiles for sale); ceramic mask, sandstone paintings on loan from Museum of the Red River in Idabel; Wood carvings by Bill Arnold; and old West items, including Bowie knife collection from Dr. John Cannon, Jr. Long term displays include native American artifacts and various fossils.
The Valley of the Caddo Museum is open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or other times by special request. The museum is in the historic train station in Paris at 1115 Bonham St. in Heritage Park.
