Good morning, Red River Valley!
As all eyes remain on Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura as they make their way toward land from the Gulf. For the short-term forecast in Northeast Texas, it means nothing for Northeast Texas. Today will be much like the weekend, sunny with a high near 93. Low humidity means it will be a comfortable heat with a light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tonight will be clear with a low around 70.
Rain chances will ramp up Tuesday afternoon as Marco makes landfall and spins some moisture this way. Expect a mostly sunny day with a high near 92. With Marco bringing Gulf moisture back into the atmosphere, expect a heat index value of 98 degrees. There's a 20% chance of the region seeing showers and thunderstorms from the system as it weakens over land. The night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 72.
Enjoy your Monday!
