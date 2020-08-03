On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal car crash on Highway 82 in Blossom that claimed the life of Fernando Ramirez, 68, of Clarksville.
Ray Clark Jr., 61, of Paris was driving a 2001 Buick west on Highway 82 when he entered the eastbound lanes and struck a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Perry Murray, 69, of Clarksville. Ramirez was a passenger in Murray’s car.
Clark and Murray were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening. Ramirez, however, was pronounced dead on scene. DPS Trooper Mark Tackett said Ramirez was not wearing his seatbelt.
"It is important to remember to buckle up everyone inside the vehicle, every trip, every time," Tackett said.
The incident is still under investigation, he added, and charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.