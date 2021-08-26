PRESBYTERIAN
Central Presbyterian Church
This Sunday, worship at Central Presbyterian Church begins at 10:45 a.m. Pastor David Darrow will bring the message.
Central Presbyterian Church is at 309 S. Church St. For more information, call 903-784-4381 or email parispresbyterian@sbcglobal.net.
LUTHERAN
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
This Sunday, divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on Luke 10:36-37 and it is titled “You Who Desire Mercy, Show Mercy.”
Those unable to worship physically may worship as services are live-streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
Wednesday Matins and Bible class begins at 9 a.m., The sermon is based on Galatians 3:21-22.
Listen to Pastor Byrd’s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. SE. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church LCMS
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will conduct church services at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary this Sunday. The weekly sermon, prayers and sacred music can be accessed at beautifulsaviorlutheranchurch.com.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460. For more information, call pastor Naveen Nischcal at 903-249-1041 or email nnishal@gmailcom.
