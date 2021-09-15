Zackary Marlion Seth Brown, 35, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Harry Porter officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Private inurnment will be made at Forest Chapel Cemetery.
Zack was born on Aug. 17, 1986, in Paris. He graduated from North Lamar High School.
Zack was an avid fan of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and was able to tour the stadium in Tuscaloosa. He never met a stranger and could talk to anyone.
Zack was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edgar Brown.
Survivors include his mother, Lisa Brown; grandmother, Martha Brown; aunts and uncles, Tammi Brown, April Newman and husband, William, Vickie Nix and husband, Gary, Greg Brown and wife, Donna and Mark Brown; along with numerous cousins and a host of friends.
