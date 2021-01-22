Ronald Vance Porterfield, 72, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with Lawrence Malone officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Chad Davidson, Tommy Bove, Curtis Wilson, Jeff Gordon, Sage Porterfield, Ayden Porterfield, Landon Davidson and Corban Taylor serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Gary Tolleson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. The Paris Fire Department will serve as honor guard.
Ronald was born on April 6, 1948, in Nashville, Arkansas, a son of Vance and Juanita Puryear Porterfield.
He worked for the Paris Fire Department from 1978 to 2005. He served as fire marshall during his employment. He also worked for Lamar County from 2008 to 2017. He attended Texas A&M Fire Academy and East Texas Police Academy.
He was a member of Highway Full Gospel Church.
He enjoyed wood carving, fishing and riding around but most of all he enjoyed his life with his family especially his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Juanita Porterfield; and two brothers-in-law, Roger Allen and James Donham.
He is survived by children, Kim Davidson and husband, Mike, Priscilla Taylor and husband, Mark and Amanda White and husband, Aaron; grandchildren, Meagan Taylor, Taren Merritt and husband, Michael, Brooke Hill and husband, Courtney, Corban Taylor and wife, Megan, Landon Davidson and wife, Chelsea, Morgan Davidson, Sage Porterfield, Ayden Porterfield and Peyton White; great-grandchildren, Kasen Hill, Kance Hill, Caimbree Davidson and Rhett Davidson; brother, Dennis Porterfield and wife, Connie; and two sisters, Teresa Donham and Sheila Price.
The Porterfield family request those attending visitation and funeral service wear masks and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
