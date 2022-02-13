The Paris High School Robotics team earned first and second place at the TCEA Area Robotics Invention Contest at Region 8. Coached by Robotics instructor Jodi Andoe, teams create and develop a unique robotic invention to solve a problem.
First place team members are Jaidyn Williams, Mylee Anderson, Ashton Hilliard and Houston Rogers. Their company name is HJMA Robotics, and their robot is named Twister. The Twister is marketed to single dads to help them braid their child’s hair.
Second place team members are Jacob Stephens, John Howard, Preston Thompson and Pablo Melguizo-Zapata. Their company name is HydraCo, and their robot is named The Hydrator. The Hydrator is made up of two parts. The first is a working pump station that transports water from a treatment plant to a storage container on the robot. The robot then takes the stored water to a separate location for irrigation and consumption.
Both teams will advance to the state competition in Austin on April 23.
