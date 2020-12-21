Sheila Kay Gower McFatridge, 41, of Oklahoma, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, at Durant Hospital.
Services have been set for Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel and will go in procession to West Post Oak Cemetery, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born in Odessa, Texas, on July 19, 1979, to Gerald and Debra Gower.
She is survived by her husband, Brent McFatridge; children, Debra Bruin, James Blair Jr., Donelle Blair, Geralina Blair; step-children, Brittani and Makenzi Piper, C.J. Veal and many adopted children; grandchildren, Brenna Bruin, Dominic Bruin, Marlee Bruin, Oliver Bruin; brothers, Larry Chipman, Gerald Gower, Kenny Gower; and nephew, Larry Chipman Jr.
Pallbearers are James Jr., Larry Chipman, Freddy McFatridge, Donald McFatridge, Eugene Mayo, Donnie Humphery, Stephen Brodie and Ron Tweety.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
