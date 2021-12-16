The Paris News and First Christian Church in Paris have teamed up to reward acts of kindness this holiday season. The “Christmas is for Kindness” campaign is meant to help lift those who have lifted others.
Nominations are open now and may be made by emailing editor@theparisnews.com or dropping off a letter at The Paris News, 5050 SE Loop 286 in Paris. Nominations must include a description of the act of kindness, a name and contact information.
Nominations will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate, and 12 acts of kindness will be selected this year. The first round of winners have been drawn, reported below, leaving six to be drawn Dec. 22.
Acts of Kindness Winners
Roy Moll: Moll is a first responder in the Deport Volunteer Fire Department who has “exhibited amazing kindness, care and compassion,” according to his nomination. Until his nomination, the Deport fire department had responded to 130 calls, and Moll missed just one of them. “If he knows of anyone in need, he helps,” the nomination states. “He checks on those who are infirm and just generally does more than is required.” Moll, who also owns Global Tech in Deport, and his wife host a coat drive and provide free meals on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, all while running their business and raising five children.
Charlie King: King is a local funeral home worker. As part of his job this year, he was tasked with picking up an elderly lady who was found deceased when her elderly husband returned home from a stay in the hospital, his nomination states. King was so touched by the elderly man’s sadness, he asked the funeral home owner if he could purchase, out of his own pocket, food for the man. “This act of kindness was above and beyond his normal job duties,” his nomination states.
Jan Easthouse: Before working for Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC, Easthouse worked at Paris Retirement Village as an activity director, where she saw firsthand how much residents there loved playing Bingo, her nomination states. After she left, she didn’t forget the Paris Retirement Village residents. She would come once a month to bring prizes, most of which are essential things residents can’t always afford to buy, and call Bingo, her nomination states. “She has such a sparkle in her eyes when she comes and you can just see the love she has for us,” her nomination states. “Each time she comes, she brings something special. We all look forward to her visit each month. Her kindness for us overflows onto each of us.”
Alie Thrasher: Thrasher is in charge of the Lamar County Covid Center, a stressful job to which she brings “exceptional compassion and care,” her nomination states. Thrasher has gone out to people’s cars to give vaccination to those with mobility issues, and she has assisted those who use wheelchairs and walkers. “She works so hard to allay people’s concerns by patiently answering any questions they have,” her nomination states. “She accommodated an employee’s broken foot by taking extra steps to keep the employee from hurting. She’s worked at food banks and makes the world a better place with her faith, kindness and smile.”
Sunny Whitney: Whitney serves as the Deport Volunteer Fire Department’s secretary/treasurer and is described as “probably the most compassionate person I know” in her nomination. “After house fires, she often goes home and comes back with clothing, household items or whatever else she can offer a burned out family,” her nomination states. Additionally, Whitney is an elder in First Presbyterian Church in Deport, where she cleans while refusing payment. She’s been known to take food to the ill or to those who are experiencing hard times, and she’s made more than one trip to an emergency room with people who needed a ride, according to her nomination.
Nancy and Cristina Murphy: Mom Nancy and daughter Cristina run the Deport Housing Authority, and they do many acts of kindness for authority residents, their nomination states. “Several times after people have suffered a tragedy, they have donated generous amounts of money. They have bought crib beds and sheets, children’s beds and much more for those in desperate circumstances,” their nomination states. And their kindness doesn’t end with humans. The mother-daughter team rescue cats, “lots of them,” according to their nomination. That includes blind, senior and crippled cats.
