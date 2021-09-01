Kathie Elise Robinson Simpson, 63, of Paris, went to meet the Lord on Aug. 30, 2021.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home will make a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.
She fought a good fight and is suffering no more. Kathie was strong in her faith and loved God.
She would want her family to stay faithful and to know that she loved them with her whole heart. Kathie was preceded in death by her mother, Clemmie Faye Fleming Baker; father, Ned Boyd Baker, whom she loved so much.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Simpson, whom she married on Nov. 2, 1974; sisters, Debbie and husband, Winford Duncan, Crystal and husband, Randy Daniels and Bobbie and husband, Joey Stanphill; a brother, Greg Baker and wife, Pam; several nieces and nephews; her children, Paul Shane Simpson and wife, Cheryl, Kristie Dawn and husband, Johnny Humphrey, Dana Nichole Simpson and Kelly Renea and husband, Jody Jones; 17 grandchildren; and a slew of great-grandchildren.
Kathie loved spending time with her family and making lasting memories. She loved out loud with no regrets. May her legacy live on. She hurts no more.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
