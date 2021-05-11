The Lamar/Delta County Medical Society has announced the awarding of eight scholarships to local area students.
The society places great importance on supporting medical education for promising local students and views the scholarships as an investment in the future of Lamar County.
The $1,000 scholarships were awarded on the basis of several factors to graduates of Lamar/Delta County high schools who are seeking careers in the health care field. The recipients were:
Lauren Avery, the daughter of Scott and Shara Avery and a graduate of Paris High School. She will be attending Texas A&M University and will major in biomedical engineering.
Jaszmon Blake, a graduate of Paris High School, the University of Texas at Arlington (physiology) and the University of Texas at Austin (molecular biology). He previously was a surgical first assistant at Paris Regional Medical Center. He is now a medical student at the American University of Antigua. He will become a general surgeon and will hopefully return to Paris for his practice.
LeighAnn Lindsey, the daughter of Christi Linsey and a graduate of Paris High School. She will attend the University of North Texas and major in public health.
Karly Termin, the daughter of Cindy Harris and a graduate of North Lamar High School. She will attend Paris Junior College and will become a radiology technologist.
Kershawn Wallace, the son of Markieth and Jerrica Wallace and a graduate of Paris High School. He will be attending Oklahoma State University and plans to major in biomedical engineering.
The society congratulates the scholarship recipients on their previous academic achievement and will continue to watch their future accomplishments with great excitement, members said.
