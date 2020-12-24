After reaching its campaign goal of $500,000, the United Way of Lamar County has announced the funding allocations that each of its partner agencies will receive in 2021.
In 2021 United Way of Lamar County partner agencies allocations are as follows:
- The King’s Daughters: $43,000
- American Red Cross: $20,000
- Salvation Army: $10,000
- Boys and Girls Club: $64,000
- Boy Scouts Circle Ten: $2,000
- Lamar County Child Welfare Board: $28,000
- RSVP: $5,000
- Lamar County Literacy Council: $9,000
- LCHRC Meals on Wheels: $48,000
- LCHRC Horizon House: $30,000
- Safe-T Agency: $20,000
- Children’s Advocacy Center: $25,000
- RRV Down Syndrome Society: $28,000
- Paris Kiwanis Imagination Library: $5,000
- Habitat for Humanity: $18,000
- Ark-Tex COG/ Paris Metro: $25,000
- Downtown Food Pantry: $30,000
- Early Childhood Intervention: $3,000
- C.E.R.T.: $2,000
- CASA for Kids: $8,000
- Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy: $5,000
In addition to funding the 2021 partner agencies, United Way of Lamar County has allocated $50,000 to its rental assistance program, United Home, $2,500 to the Foster Parent Association and will continue to offer free tax preparation through its VITA program.
United Way of Lamar County also announced earlier this month that it acquired the programming previously run by partner agency the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry. $30,000 has been allocated to this educational programming which will include Kids Marathon, Texas Scholars, Read to the Future, Getting Ahead Financial Literacy classes, children’s mini libraries, career days, and the United Way of Lamar County scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
The grant cycle for 501(c)3 nonprofit agencies interested in receiving funding for 2022 will begin in March.
For information visit lamarcountyuw.org or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
