Velma Woodson Salter, 89, of Paris, passed away onSunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. Tom O’Neal officiating. Private burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Salter, the daughter of Odis and Jennie Dudley Woodson, was born on Sept. 23, 1931, in Lamar County.
On Aug. 6, 1949, she married Glen Salter, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1971. A son, Timothy Salter; her parents, Odis and Jennie Woodson; a brother, James E. Woodson and wife, Thelma; a sister, Edna Towers and husband Hollis; and two brothers-in-law, R. E. Jaynes and Kenneth McDowra, also preceded her in death.
Velma’s career with Westinghouse/Phillips Lighting Company spanned 30 years before her retirement in 1991.
She was a member of the Bonham Street Church of Christ.
Survivors include a daughter, Salena Cope and husband, Jesse, of Paris; three grandchildren, Tabatha Ibarra and husband, Juan, Aaron Glen Bell and wife, Britney and Terra Brown and husband, Jason; seven great-grandchildren, Angelina Ibarra, Jordan Brown, Jacob Brown, Joshua Brown, Abigail Ibarra, Londyn Bell and Aiven Bell; and two sisters, Thelma McDowra who was her twin, of Paris and Shirley Jaynes, of Blossom; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends, including Verlene Wilburn, who was like a sister to Velma.
Honorary casket bearers will be Jesse Cope, Dennis Woodson, Gary McDowra, Brad McDowra, Rick Jaynes, Michael Jaynes, Clay Purcella and Roy Dean Jaynes.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.