New Olive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its pastor, George Fisher Jr., and wife, Mary Ann Fisher at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, in Grant, Oklahoma.
The public is invited. The sermon is to be given by the Rev. George Fisher III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.