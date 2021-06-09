Paris police arrested James William Arnold, 32, of Clarksville, at the Paris District Parole Office on a felony warrant charging him with failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday. Arnold was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
