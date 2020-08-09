Aug. 6 to Aug. 7
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 6
5:39 to 6:08 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
Trash Fire
Aug. 6
8:34 to 8:49 p.m., 5100 Bonham St.
Vehicle Fire
Aug. 6
9:35 to 9:53 p.m., 548 1st St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 6
10:22 to 10:41 a.m., 3930 Jasmine St
7:13 to 7:26 p.m., 6th Street NE/E. Price Street.
7:22 to 7:42 p.m., 710 41st St. SW.
8:20 to 8:33 p.m., 1215 Cope Drive.
Aug. 7
4:41 to 4:56 a.m., 3740 Pine Mill Road.
