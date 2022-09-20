Former Paris High School student DuWayne Lee Wirta has been named the 2022 Distinguished Graduate. The Distinguished Graduate Award is the highest and most prestigious award the District can bestow on its graduates.
Wirta’s portrait, along with 2020 Distinguished Graduate Robert Riggs, will be displayed on the Wall of Honor at Paris High School in conjunction with Homecoming 2022 ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. in the Paris High School Commons Area.
DuWayne Lee Wirta is a 1966 graduate of Paris High School. He distinguished himself with a 37-year career, from 1973 to 2010, with the Central Intelligence Agency. This career allowed him the opportunity to travel the world, to live in four major cities overseas, and see and participate in the world of espionage.
While with the CIA, Wirta was awarded 30 plus Exceptional Performance Awards and multiple Suggestion Awards. In 2006, Wirta was promoted to and joined the Senior Intelligence Service. He retired from the CIA in 2010 at SIS-3, a mandatory retirement upon reaching 60 years of age. Upon retirement, he was awarded the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, which resulted from the development of unique capability and teams that provided for the collection of critical intelligence unavailable by other means.
In 2011, Wirta was inducted into the Alumni Hall of Honor at Paris Junior College. From 2010 to 2016 Wirta worked as a consultant for Wirta Consulting LLC and then Honeywell International. Today he is enjoying his retirement with his wife, Linda, in Hertford, North Carolina.
