Former Paris High School student DuWayne Lee Wirta has been named the 2022 Distinguished Graduate. The Distinguished Graduate Award is the highest and most prestigious award the District can bestow on its graduates.

Wirta’s portrait, along with 2020 Distinguished Graduate Robert Riggs, will be displayed on the Wall of Honor at Paris High School in conjunction with Homecoming 2022 ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. in the Paris High School Commons Area.

