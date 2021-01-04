Lonnie Ray Clement, 90, formerly of Lamar County, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Christian Care Center in Mesquite.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services, with military honors, for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Evergreen Chapel, with the Rev. Marq Toombs officiating.
Mr. Clement, the son of Lonnie Edward Clement and Elsie Worthey Clement, was born on March 20, 1930, in Glenwood, Arkansas.
He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and for a period of time was stationed in Korea.
His career working in sheet metal in the Dallas area spanned many years before his retirement.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jewel; and two sisters, Patsy Chance and Louise Johnson Lazarine.
Survivors include a son, Gary Clement and wife, Paula, of Forney; a grandson, Scott Clement, of Forney; a granddaughter-in-law, Heather Clement, of Forney; two great-grandchildren, Seth Clement and Declan Clement; a brother, Wayne Clement and wife, Betty, of Paris; and two sisters, Dorothy Bailey, of Blossom and Martha Bailey, of Laurinburg, North Carolina; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Honorary bearers will be Chris Bailey, Charlie Bailey, Mike Chance, Brett Chance, James Johnson, Kyle Clement, Kelli Clement, Julie Lowry, Rochelle Bailey-Peeler, Betty Worley and Sue Diers.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.