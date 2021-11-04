Jeff Gibson, 61, of Blossom, Texas, passed from this life at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman, Texas, surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at Chisum Trails Cowboy Church, 3575 FM 2648, Powderly, TX 75473.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Arena of Chisum Trails Cowboy Church, with Bro. James McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in East Post Oak Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jerry Malone, Kevin Gillie and Crew 1 Packaging Team at Kimberly-Clark.
Jeff was born on Sept. 27, 1960, to James Boyd Gibson and Linda Sue Jordan Gibson, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Jeff married Melissa Wear Gibson on March 7, 1998 and they were blessed to build 23 years of amazing memories together.
Jeff worked at Kimberly-Clark for over 30 years where he earned the respect and friendship of many through his work ethic and character.
Jeff was an elder at Chisum Trails Cowboy Church of Powderly, Texas, where he was dearly loved by his church family. He was the ultimate example of a man of integrity who was an excellent provider and a fierce protector of his family.
He is survived by his parents; his wife; and his two children, who were his pride and joy and whom he considered his greatest accomplishments, Casey Gibson, of Keithville, Louisiana and Cody Boyd Gibson, of Blossom, Texas. He is also survived by his sister, Pam Lane and husband, Bobby; and his brother, Craig Gibson and wife, Hiromi. He leaves nieces and nephews whom he adored and who will cherish his memory as well.
He will be remembered as a loyal friend to many, a devoted son, an adoring husband and the absolute best father.
