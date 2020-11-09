John Robert Hammond, 76, of Sumner, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.
The family will schedule memorial services at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Hammond, the son of Vastine Hammond and Betty Thompson Hammond, was born on May 3, 1944, in Newark, Ohio.
He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
John was a dance instructor, surveyor, and office manager for Holophane Company. An artist, many of his works were sold to the Ohio Art Council. He was active in the Licking County Players, a theater company. While living in Ohio he was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, and upon moving to Lamar County in 2016, he became a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Muffet Schimpf.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Davis Hammond, whom he married in 1967, building 53 years of family and memories; three daughters, Elizabeth Bird and husband, Chad, of Sumner, Katherine Hammond, of Athens, Ohio and Emily Hammond, of Paris; grandchildren, Jotham Bird, Isabella and Olivia Stimel, Sam Bibee and Riley Hultz; two siblings, Douglas Hammond and wife, Sue and Debbie Parker; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.