WACO — North Lamar ISD 1990 graduate Lorin Swint Matthews is one of two recipients of this year’s Baylor University Outstanding Undergraduate Research Mentor Award, which recognizes scholarly achievement in mentoring undergraduate students in a research setting.
Matthews earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics in 1994 and a doctorate degree in 1998. She has been teaching physics at Baylor since 2000. Her research interests include the early stages of planet formation, planetary ring dynamics and the self-organization of laboratory dusty plasmas into dust crystals.
“This award is truly an honor, as the nomination comes from a student who acknowledges the profound impact that research made on their physics career,” Matthews said. “The students and my faculty colleagues make it a joy to come to work every day. The best part is watching students blossom, not because I told them how to proceed every step of the way, but because I gave them a little push in the right direction and let them run along the path of discovery.”
