Jerry Don Newberry, 70, of Paris passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home.
Visitation will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with Military honors at 4 p.m.
Jerry was born on Dec. 10, 1951 to Ralph and Teenie Cullum Newberry.
He enlisted in the Navy right after high School. He served with boots on the ground in the Vietnam War and stationed afterwards in Guam. Upon returning to Paris, he began a career with Merico Box plant, now known as Huhtamaki, where he retired as Plant Superintendent.
He stayed as active as possible by remodeling houses along with many other projects with his sons. He was an active and faithful member of Paris Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Newberry; mother, Teenie Newberry; brother, Thomas Newberry; brother, George Newberry; brother, Roy Newberry; sister, Cookie Chubbee; sister, Judy Newberry.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremy Newberry and wife, Angela, Chad Newberry and wife, Misty; grandchildren, Karli Newberry, Jerron Newberry, Gavin Rosson, Bryson Lutz, Zachary Newberry, Katelyn Newberry, Summer Whitworth, Jordan Whitworth, Jeremy Whitworth, Austin Whitworth; sisters, Mary Newberry, Debbie Mahon; and countless cousins.
Not only was he a great son and brother but a wonderful dad. With eyes of the bluest skies and a heart of gold, dad was a man of integrity and honor. He was mischievous and also a prankster. He loved to see people laugh and to get a good laugh in for himself. Also, known as Pops or Pawpaw, he was playful and loved to spend time with his grandkids. He was so very proud of them and all of their accomplishments. He was a giver and a man of God. He gave from his heart, never expecting anything in return.
He believed you should work hard for what you wanted. All he ever expected was for you to do your best. He was mentally sharp with a knack for perfection and numbers. Nothing would get past him under his supervision. He taught us that everything should be straight, balanced and level. He would say "If your foundation is not level and straight, it sure makes for an interesting build." So many lessons in that statement. We have been blessed in recently remodeling a home together. The foundation was not level and it was definitely an interesting build. We thank God for the little things and every moment that we have gotten to spend with him. We know that he is rejoicing in Heaven and reunited with his family and friends that have gone on before him. See you again soon, Dad. We love you.
Online condolences may be sent to the Newberry family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.