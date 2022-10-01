Sandra Kay Cooper, 72, of Paris, Texas died on Sept. 24, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1950, in Paris, Texas to James and Bessie Lane.
She was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and a former beloved employee of PISD.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bessie Lane; siblings, Harold Land, Velena Thomas, David Lane, Joyce Wallace, of Paris, Texas.
She is survived by her beloved children, Glynese Ryan, of Paris, Texas, Michelle Christian, of Memphis, Tennessee and Malcolm Cooper, of Lubbock, Texas; siblings, Janice Wortham, Jacquelyn Mason, Robert Lane, Kenneth Lane, Audrey Lakes, of Paris, Texas, Vesta Lane, of Newport News, Virginia, Shelia Thomas, of Desoto, Texas and Jean Lane, of Dallas, Texas; five beloved grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
No Funeral or Memorial Services are planned at this time.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.