We all have reasons for going into places of business. We shop for ourselves or others. We go into restaurants because we are hungry or sharing a meal with someone else. Many times, we are forced to go into places because of necessity. Paris has a unique location and there are only two reasons why anyone would go into this place: to get something to make yourself happy, or to make someone else happy. That’s what The Wicked Apple does for our community.
What most people do not know is that the happiness behind the counter is a perfect fit for new owners April Gibson and husband Dillon. They became the new owners of The Wicked Apple back in April when times were so unclear as to what tomorrow may bring due to Covid-19.
The story behind the business makes The Wicked Apple special. April is a very proud mother of her daughter, Aubrie, who was born with a heart defect nearly nine years ago. Aubrie immediately was taken to Children’s Medical Center and received a heart transplant at 10 weeks old. April, being a young mom at 23, had to make decisions that most people will never have to make in their lifetime. April’s faith and her belief that there would be brighter days to come was always at the forefront as they fought this battle head-on for her daughter. April stayed at the Ronald McDonald House when she was not able to be with Aubrie and her parents gave them all the support and love that they could for six months. April and her family watched Aubrie go through the struggles, trials and tribulations of a baby that had just received a heart transplant and six months later they were able to come home. This true test of faith changed April in her outlook on life and her outlook on others. Aubrie is doing well and continues to be monitored. What a blessing she is to so many.
April found a mentor and a friend in Tanteta Scott and she began to work with Tanteta at Meals on Wheels, a local nonprofit organization that provides meals for those in need. Their friendship began to grow and the willingness to help others continued to as well. Tanteta and April both ended up at the New Hope Center. The New Hope Center was another local nonprofit organization that provided housing and assistance to people in need. The compassion that was shown for others was evident in the things that April was doing in her daily life.
April met and married Dillion Gibson and together they brought a family together that saw them working their own jobs, raising two girls, Aubrie and Karter, and always having a dream of doing something that would end up benefiting their kids. That dream became a reality one day after walking in to buy something at The Wicked Apple and visiting with another friend and mentor, Karen Boaz.
Karen Boaz remembers the day April came in.
“It was Easter and I was covered up,” Boaz said. “I called Lori, the other owner, and asked if she would come help me get orders out and I told her I couldn’t keep it up. April came in to pick up her order and we told her what was going on. She came to us and said she wanted to buy it. I was so happy. She and Aubrie had set up at an event for us before and she has always been a big supporter of The Wicked Apple. I knew the business would be in good hands. When you literally put blood, sweat and tears into a business it feels like you lose a piece of yourself to have to close it. Lori left the shop in October 2017 and when Everett sold to RFJ I was working almost double the hours I was working before so I just could not keep it up.”
April has kept it going and she’s staying busy. She has kept the doors open even with the pandemic and her sweet daughter putting her through a couple of medical scares.
Through a pandemic, the customer base continues to grow. Why? Quality products and passion for what they are doing. The Wicked Apple will also deliver for you, just plan. You walk in and you may not see someone, but it doesn’t take April long to appear at the front with a smile, ready to help you with anything you may need. She is constantly busy and currently does everything on her own, except when Dillon can be there. She is very thankful that Karen is still a big part of the process that continues to grow.
People know items made at The Wicked Apple because they are unique and made to order like no one else. The journey can create and make a difference in people. Our community is benefiting from that journey because they continuing to grow this hub of happiness every day.
