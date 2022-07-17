Stephen E. Marrs, 84, of Paris, Texas, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Heritage House in Paris, Texas, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors will conduct memorial services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Blossom United Methodist Church, 315 Faucett St., Blossom, Texas, with Tim Walker officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services.
Steve was born on April 2, 1938, in Winterset, Iowa, to Ulon Marrs and Louise Alley Marrs.
By trade, Steve worked at Mead Johnson Nutritionals for 27 years as a salesman, district manager, and government sales manager. Steve was a Mason, he was a member of the Elks Lodge, an elder at Chicota Presbyterian Church and a member of the Chicota Volunteer Fire Department. He volunteered at the Paris Community Theater, acting and building sets. Steve perfected the art of baking mini pecan pies. He was currently a member of Blossom United Methodist Church.
Steve is survived by his two sons, Jeff Marrs and wife, Dianne, of Paris and J.D. Marrs and wife. Tracey, of Blossom; grandchildren, J.J. Marrs of South Korea, Alley Marrs of Denton, Texas, Jayden Drake, of Campbell, Texas, and Devyn Marrs, of Blossom; along with his two brothers, John Marrs and wife, Ruth, of Camdenton, Missouri, and Dave Marrs of Plano, Texas.
Steve is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice Marrs, of 57 years; his parents; a sister, Mary Sue Maly, and brother-in-law, Dr. Vaughn Maly; and a sister-in-law, Karen Marrs.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage House of Paris for taking great care of our father. The staff always treated him professionally and with great respect.
