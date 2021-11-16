Lucille Couch Pickering, 100, of Deport, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heritage House of Paris.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at First United Methodist Church in Deport, with burial following in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Pickering, the daughter of Columbus Cornish and Grace Lee Halcomb Cornish, was born on Oct. 14, 1921, in Pike County, Arkansas.
On Aug. 14, 1938, she eloped with Marvin Callaway Couch. In the late 50’s and early 60’s they owned and operated a laundry mat in Deport. She then attended Paris Junior College and took her nursing training at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paris where she became an LVN at the age of 40. She worked a number of years at Pleasant Grove Nursing Home before beginning work at the Deport Nursing Home where she was employee of the month in Dec. of 1982.
Lucille was a longtime, faithful member of United Methodist Church in Deport where she held many positions from Sunday school teacher to board member. She enjoyed volunteering at L. P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center and Primetime.
Lucille loved beautiful flowers and beautiful people. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing and playing Chicken Foot.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Callaway Couch, in 1990; her second husband, Roy Pickering, in 1993; one son, Wayne Couch; two daughters, Eva Nell Flenniken and Mildred Houston; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Ballard, Colton Vaughn and Hannah Weiberg; and two brothers, Harold Cornish and James Cornish.
Survivors include nine grandchildren, Blake Flenniken and wife, Vicki, Bryan Flenniken and wife, Elizabeth, Cindy Flenniken and Dewey Blank, Vicki Ballard and husband, Ronnie, Kim Lewis and husband, Tommy, Dr. Wayne Couch and partner, Anne, Michael Houston and wife, Misty, Amy Yarbrough and husband, Carl and Mandy McLemore and husband, John; 16 great-grandchildren, Kristin Scott and husband, Jason, Morgan Risinger and husband, Josh, Justin Flenniken, Jason Flenniken and wife, Riana, Haley Foutch and husband, Brandon, Carley Babineaux and husband, Ross, Matthew Allen and wife, Samantha, Madison Stout and husband, Rob, Riley Couch and wife, Frankie, Olivia Arkema and husband, Riley, Easton Couch, Elly Couch, John “Bo” Yarbrough, Andrew Houston, Samantha Carroll and husband, John and Zachary Rambin and wife, Megan; 19 great-great-grandchildren, Matthew Scott, Haydn Scott, Koda Scott, Jaxon Risinger, Brayden Risinger, Mason Risinger, Toby Flenniken, Caleb Flenniken, Emma Flenniken, Kailani Flenniken, Brandon Foutch, Nathan Foutch, Gracee Houston, Jax Houston, Lexi Carroll, Lacey Carroll, Lane Carroll, Riley Rambin and Reece Rambin; a son-in-law, Boyce Flenniken; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Couch-Nolte and husband, Dwayne; and two brothers, Lonnie Cornish and wife, Judy and Gerald Cornish and wife, Lanie; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Dylan Ballard Vocational Scholarship at Paris Junior College or the First United Methodist Church in Deport.
