One thing is certain in the world of Covid-19, there will be last minute changes. This includes North Lamar High School’s Homecoming football game this Friday night against Community, all high school volleyball games on Sept. 15 and 18 and the high school football game against Anna on Sept. 18.
All events have been canceled.
The crowning of North Lamar’s Homecoming King and Queen has been rescheduled to half-time on Oct. 9 when the Panthers play their first district game against Liberty Eylau. Senior football, band and cheerleaders will also be recognize that night beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball games on Sept. 15 against Carthage and on the 18th against Community have both been canceled. Games will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 23 when the Pantherettes travel to Liberty Eylau for their first district game.
Fans who have already purchased tickets for this Friday night will be refunded. A spokesperson from School Event Tickets said the process will start immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.