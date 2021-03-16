Paris Police Department
Xavier Vasquez, 24: Possession of a controlled substance.
Curtis Lee Thompson, 40: Criminal trespass.
Terri Ann Walker, 41: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, possession of a controlled substance.
Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio, 23: Burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest detention.
Quamontre D. Battle, 26: Assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
Kelsey Naomi May McFadden, 27: Assault causing bodily injury.
Lauryn Ashleigh Aguilar, 29: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Kentarius Demond Gaines, 20: Assault family member/impede breathing.
Reno Police Department
Jason Wesley Akard, 41: Driving while intoxicated-second offense.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Dillan Wilson, 20: Driving while intoxicated.
Lenna Marie McIntire, 42: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly Michelle Laws, 48: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Steven Anthony Newman, 56: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Sheila Marie Moore, 44: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Leondra Denor Salary, 36: Evading arrest detention while vehicle, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated.
Department of Public Safety
Arlen Derrell Bowden, 31: Unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Antwan Dominque Mask, 30: Driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, failure to identify fugitive from justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.