William David Williams, 84, of Biardstown, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Buddy Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Following the interment, everyone is invited to a reception hosted by the family at Friendship Baptist Church.
Mr. Williams, the son of Albert Williams and Annie Alice Willis Williams, was born on March 2, 1937, in Biardstown.
He owned and operated Williams Dirt Contractors for more than 40 years. He then worked five years for the Chisum Independent School District. David was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Sarah Marie Williams; and a brother, George Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Butler Williams, whom he married on Aug. 11, 1956, building 65 years of family and memories; two sons, Lynn Williams and wife, Kim, of Biardstown and Donald Williams and Misty Proffer, of Biardstown; three grandsons, Brandon Williams, of Biardstown, Derek Williams and wife, Ashley, of Biardstown and Jerry Williams and wife, Jamie, of Paris; great-grandchildren, Cole Williams, Kimber Williams, Ilee Williams, Ilia Williams and Rayla Williams; and a sister, Mary Katherine Ward; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.