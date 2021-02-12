Death Notices For Sunday, February 14, 2021 Feb 12, 2021 Feb 12, 2021 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rosemary Ann “Rosie” Fielding, 81, of Paris, died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Bobby Wayne Due, 82, of Paris, died on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Death Notice Rosemary Ann Fielding Funeral Home Paris Wayne Due Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Paris-Lamar County Health District reports 26 new Covid-19 cases Love Civic Center Covid-19 vaccine site will be open Friday The People's Agenda for Feb. 11, 2021 Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Events Feb 13 Ranger Fastpitch Softball Registration Sat, Feb 13, 2021 Feb 13 Adult Softball Registration Sat, Feb 13, 2021 Feb 13 Valley of The Caddo Museum Sat, Feb 13, 2021 Feb 13 Girls Softball of Paris Annual Softball Registration Sat, Feb 13, 2021 Feb 15 AgriLife Extension Virtual Mediterranean Cooking School Mon, Feb 15, 2021 Feb 15 PrimeTime Mon, Feb 15, 2021 Feb 16 AgriLife Extension Virtual Mediterranean Cooking School Tue, Feb 16, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekTerri Lynn Watson WearPOLICE BRIEFS: Head-on tractor and truck collision turns fatalCraig James CannonWEATHER ALERTS: Schools, offices, clubs closed due to icy roadsParis health district reports 3 Covid-19 deaths; Walmart to begin offering vaccinationsPOLICE BRIEFS: Purse burglary turns up gun, suspected marijuanaInmate death leads to federal lawsuit in Red River CountyVincent Terrence SavageMichael Luke Bennett Images Videos CommentedRocky Roads: Lamar Commissioners grapple with potential funding options for repairs (1)City of Paris needs match for $2.7 million repair to Cox Field runway (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
