Laura Suzanne “Sue” (Howell) Partain, 82, of Cooper passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Fairfield, Texas. As a friend to many and a teacher to more, Sue touched a number of lives.

Sue was born in Gorman, Texas on Sept. 29, 1940 to James Grady Howell and Bessie Alice (Scott) Howell. The second of four children, she grew up in Proctor, Texas on the family farm while attending school in Dublin. Upon graduation from high school, Sue began to pursue her true passion – teaching. She graduated with an education degree from the University of North Texas and eventually obtained her master’s degree from East Texas State University.

