Laura Suzanne “Sue” (Howell) Partain, 82, of Cooper passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Fairfield, Texas. As a friend to many and a teacher to more, Sue touched a number of lives.
Sue was born in Gorman, Texas on Sept. 29, 1940 to James Grady Howell and Bessie Alice (Scott) Howell. The second of four children, she grew up in Proctor, Texas on the family farm while attending school in Dublin. Upon graduation from high school, Sue began to pursue her true passion – teaching. She graduated with an education degree from the University of North Texas and eventually obtained her master’s degree from East Texas State University.
Upon graduation, Sue began her teaching career at Carrollton Independent School District, and it was in Carrollton where she met her future husband, Morris Dan Partain. Morris and Sue were married on July 16, 1966 in Irving, Texas and eventually moved to Charleston, Texas, where Morris farmed and ranched while Sue taught school. It was there in 1970 where Sue welcomed her only child, her son Chris Partain.
Sue loved teaching and, more than that, loved kids. She primarily taught kindergarten for Cooper ISD for 37 years. In those years she touched the lives of a generation of kids, most of whom would say that she was one of the kindest people they ever met. That kindness carried over to the community after work as well. A longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Cooper and of many local clubs and organizations, Sue was quick to help anyone in need and to participate in innumerable community functions.
Sue retired from teaching in 2000 to pursue her late life passion – her grandchildren. Her “girls”, Claire, Ashlyn and Kailyn, along with their “Mimi” had many great times and adventures through the years. Always involved and interested in their lives, Mimi savored every aspect of them growing up and wouldn’t let them off the hook until she knew all about it.
Sue was predeceased by her husband, Morris Partain; father, James Grady Howell; mother, Bessie Alice Howell; sister, Betty (Howell) Byars; and brother, Joe Howell. She is survived by her son, Chris Partain, daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Partain and grandchildren, Claire, Ashlyn and Kailyn Partain, all of Fairfield, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Judy Read as well as numerous other relatives including cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the First United Methodist Church of Cooper. Funeral follows at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Cooper with Brenda Williams officiating. Burial to follow immediately thereafter at Oaklawn Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.