Paris police were dispatched to the 600 block of Clarksville Street at 2:36 p.m. Thursday in reference to a fraud in progress. Officers said they arrived and detained a man until the investigation could be completed.
The reporting person said the man entered the bank and attempted to cash a check from a local business in the amount of $3,488.61. The owner of the business was contacted and the owner said that he had never heard of the suspect and had not given the suspect a check and had the original check in his possession.
Paris police arrested Montario Bond, 28, of Garland. Bond was charged with forgery of a financial instrument. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
