Katy Ann Winters, 83, of Paris, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Jackie Spencer and Richard Herod officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Katy, the daughter of Houston and Nettie Floyd, was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Minter.
She was a faithful member of Pattonville Baptist Church where over the years, she taught Sunday School, was a member of the choir and later played the organ. Katy began selling Mary Kay in the early 1980s where she made many friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whose world revolved around her kids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Tera Winters Sony.
Survivors include her husband, James Winters, whom she married on July 29, 1953, building 67 and one half years of family and memories; a son, Ricky Winters, of Paris; a daughter, Pam Bull and husband, Terry, of Paris; a son, Michael Winters and wife, Linda, of Pattonville; a daughter, Laura Herod and husband, Richard, of Little Elm; grandchildren, Kristi Head and husband, Cody, Stephanie Parker and late husband, Kris Parker, Jeremy Parnell and wife, Sarah, Scot Herod and wife, Alexis, Justin Armstrong, Brittany Bull, Jessica Cearley and husband, Jason, John Michael Winters and wife, Bethany and Kaitlyn Bull; great-grandchildren, Mallory and husband, Damon, Emerald, Madison, Ella, Reese, Brenna, Sadie, Rex, Ryker, Chloe, Bristol, Everett, James, Faith and Caleb; and a brother, Max Floyd and wife, Brigitte; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Jeremy Parnell, Jason Cearley, Doug Winters, Kip Winters, Wes Winters and David Powers.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Summit Hospice, Heather, Blake and her sitter, Lola for the care given their loved one.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.