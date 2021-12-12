Billy Ed Griffis, 90, of Blossom, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service has been set for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Walker officiating. No formal visitation has been scheduled.
Billy Ed was born in Blossom, Texas on May 22, 1931 to William “Bill” and Loraine Griffis.
He worked as an Accountant at McClanahan and Holmes.
He is survived by his wife, Mae Crawford Griffis; grandchildren, Raymond Lee Griffis and wife, Carmen, Martha Michelle Griffis, Katharine Griffis; great-grandchildren, William Edward Griffis, Anthony Jackson Griffis, Andrew Martinez, Ryan Stella Johnathan Martinez, Colby Jones, Darren Griffis; numerous, nephews and friends; step-children, Tracy Crawford and wife, Vicki, Regina Malone; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Griffis; parents, William and Loraine Griffis; son, Eddy Griffis.
Online condolences may be sent to the Griffis family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
