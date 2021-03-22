Donald J. Vanderburg, of Paris, Texas, passed away on March 20, 2021.
He was born to Cliff and Mary Clem Vanderburg on Nov. 6, 1927, in Chicota, Texas.
Donald retired from the City of Dallas. He was a member of Chicota Baptist Church, a Mason and a World War II Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dale Vanderburg; a sister, Clifford Rude; and a granddaughter, Angie Martinez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Odessa Stewart Vanderburg; three daughters, Becky Goza, Melany Martinez and Felecia Vanderburg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Valerie, Merle, Faye Ella, Carolyn and Lynette; brothers, Brice, Sidney and Jimmy; along with a host of friends.
Donald was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a heart of gold and told terrible jokes.
Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
