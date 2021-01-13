At 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to an aggravated robbery in the 1000 block of 11th Street NE. The complainant said they saw a Black man rummaging through their vehicle and a white man standing at the back of their vehicle.
The complainant said they confronted the two men and asked them why they were in their vehicle. The complainant reported that the Black man then produced a silver pistol and while pointing it at the complainant, told them to get back inside their house.
The complainant said that the two men left in a silver car after stealing a purse and other personal items from their vehicle.
Responding officers found the vehicle in the 2400 block of 25th Street NE. Officers said when they stopped the vehicle, the Black man jumped out and fled the scene on foot. Two white men that were in the vehicle were detained during the investigation.
Other officers found the Black man in the 10 block of 27th Street NE and when confronted, police said the man pointed the pistol at the officers while running away. The man was apprehended in the 2600 block of East Price Street and was identified as 24-year-old Glenn Earl Gordon, of Paris.
Gordon and Zackery Shane Posey, 23, of Paris, and Joshua Allen Campbell, 18, of Forney, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Gordon was additionally charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. Gordon and Campbell were both charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
All three were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. The stolen property was found in the vehicle and was returned to the complainant.
Man knocked unconscious during robbery
At 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Paris police responded to a burglary of a home in the 200 block of 3rd Street NW. The 82 -year-old complainant said he heard a noise and got out of bed. He encountered an unknown man in the dining room and said he was shoved to the floor.
The complainant told police he was apparently knocked unconscious because he woke up in the utility room. The complainant sustained minor injuries to his head and arm, police said.
The complainant said that he had grabbed a pistol from his nightstand before the encounter and the pistol was now missing along with some cash. It was found that the unknown suspect had crawled through a window to get into the home. The incident is under investigation.
Man charged with firearm violation after vehicle stop
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 25th Street NE at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday for a defective light violation. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver, 25-year-old Ajalen Meontre Sanders, of Paris, was removed from the vehicle and found to have a pistol in his pants pocket. Sanders was also found to have multiple felony convictions.
Sanders was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Sanders was later placed in the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Man arrested on outstanding drug warrant
Corinthian Antwan Sims, 42, of Paris, was arrested in the 200 block of 2nd Street NE at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday. Sims had been involved in an altercation and during the investigation, Sims was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids) of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams.
Sims was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Man arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest
Paris police responded to a possible narcotics violation in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said that a white man had snorted a white powder and was behaving erratically.
Officers made contact with 45-year-old Loyd Joe Dunigan, of Ladonia. Officers said Dunigan assaulted an officer before being arrested. He was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Dunigan was found to have a felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with evading arrest with a vehicle. Dunigan was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 49 calls for service and arrested six people Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
