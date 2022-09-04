Betty Francis Lancaster, 92, of Paris, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Paris Chalet.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be made on Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery.
Mrs. Lancaster, the daughter of Hobert Briscoe and Sarah McCollum Briscoe, was born Jan. 5, 1930, in Delta County, Texas.
Betty graduated from Cooper High School. On March 5, 1948, she married Harold Lloyd Lancaster, building 47 years of family and memories before his death on Oct. 8, 1995.
She was a longtime member of Antioch Baptist Church and Springlake Baptist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Wanda Briscoe Deatherage; a brother, Benny Briscoe; and two sons-in-law, Keith Hallum and Lonnie Munn.
Survivors include three daughters, Joan Bendette Lancaster Moore and husband, Larry, of Terrell, Thalia Dawn Lancaster Hallum of Paris and Darra Leigh Lancaster Munn of Lavon; grandchildren, Sarah Dyess (Jon) of New Braunfels, Kimberly Donnan (Chris) of Paris, Clint Hallum and fiancé, Kelly, of Dallas, Brad Munn (Laura) of Wylie, Casey Munn (Emily) of Sacramento, California, and Shelby Munn of Leonard; great grandchildren, Cooper Dyess, Caroline Dyess, Emma Donnan, Stella Francis Donnan, Jack Wyatt Munn, Henry Munn and one baby Munn on the way; brothers, Barney Briscoe (Pat) and Hobert Briscoe; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Jon Dyess, Chris Donnan, Brad Munn, Casey Munn, Clint Hallum and Cooper Dyess.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Marcia Putnam Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460 or Springlake Baptist Church, 3500 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460.
