Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday after a 29-year-old woman said her boyfriend had assaulted her and had pointed a firearm at her while threatening to kill her.
The boyfriend left the scene before officers arrived, police said. The boyfriend, 26-year-old Darian Duane Luper, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, was found in the area and placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Luper is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail. The complainant did not seek medical assistance.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
