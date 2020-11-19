Two Democratic lawmakers in Texas filed bills last week in advance of the 2021 legislative session to legalize, regulate and tax personal cannabis use. They argue a legal marijuana industry could bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue and create tens of thousands of jobs. If the bill passes, Texas would join 15 other states in legalizing marijuana. Would you support such a bill?
