The violent tornado that wreaked havoc on multiple areas of Lamar County before entering Oklahoma while still on the ground has been upgraded to an EF4, according to the National Weather Service.
The stovepipe twister was on the ground for nearly 26 miles and reached a maximum width of ¾ mile while causing widespread damage to an estimated 80 structures, with 11 injuries reported, some severe.
The National Weather Service's office in Fort Worth wrote on Twitter, "The Lamar Co tornado has been upgraded to an EF-4 with 170 mph winds. A survey team visited a location that they could not access Saturday & found EF-4 damage to a single home in that location. This is the only location EF-4 damage was noted."
NWS is the only federal agency authorized to provide tornado ratings on the Enhanced Fujita scale, according to its website.
The Fujita scale was introduced by University of Chicago researcher Ted Fujita in 1971 and decommissioned in 2007 in favor of a more accurate enhanced scale that factored wind speed in addition to damage.
The house with EF4 damage is on County Road 32500 in the rural community of Caviness, according to NWS's Damage Assessment Toolkit.
The toolkit, open to the public, displays the data collected from NWS post-event damage assessments, according to its website.
A survey team with the NWS inspected the home's remaining debris at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, according to the toolkit.
The toolkit also showed that the survey team inspected snapped electrical poles near Brookston and U.S. Route 82 and multiple homes near Caviness and Midway.
NWS considers EF4 tornadoes violent, causing devastating damage, according to its website.
Among the many homes, vehicles, barns and other property ravaged and destroyed by the tornado's strong winds was what used to be a woman's trailer home that she shared with her sister.
What remained were ruins set back a considerable distance from the trailer home's original location.
Low- and moderate-income homeowners may be eligible for housing reconstruction assistance, according to a press release issued by Lamar County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Volunteer Amanda Willows.
GrantWorks, Inc., is working on behalf of the county, and those needing assistance are encouraged to contact the company's Paris office at 903-784-6439 or the Lamar County United Way at 903-784-6642.
CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham St., is accepting coats, shoes and other donations at its office and needs volunteers to help organize and distribute the contributions.
The American Red Cross operated a reception center at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., for those impacted to see if they qualify for damage assistance. The center closed Friday.
Good Samaritans that would like to volunteer in the cleanup or other areas of need are encouraged to sign up at the county's new office to coordinate the efforts.
The official Volunteer Resource Center is located at the old Shell station truck stop, 2805 N. Main St., and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Volunteers can also call its hotline during business hours at 903-495-8722.
