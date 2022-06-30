Texas A&M brought its chemistry road show to Paris with a stop at CitySquare on Wednesday to the delight of those in the audience.
Some of the feats of chemical combinations brought oohs and ahhs as well as squeals, but there was a little magic, too.
“Lots of places we go will call this a chemistry magic show,” said James Pennington of Texas A&M in College Station, the program presenter. “People like the idea of magic because with magic you don’t have to do any work. You just kinda pop the top off the bottle and the genie comes out and does all the work for you.”
That is just what he did, pop a top on a bottle where steam streamed out of, but no genie appeared.
“Part of our purpose in doing this presentation is to help you guys remember that all that hard work you are doing in school will actually let you do some pretty cool, some pretty interesting things as you grow up,” Pennington said.
He then put on his magic hat for those still expecting a magic show, but only to further distinguish magic from science.
“With magic we are trying to hide things, trying to confuse people,” he read from a book as suddenly flames started dancing about the pages.
Unbothered by the flaming pages, he continued to read, “With science, we are trying to explain the natural world. How things actually work.”
Then he slammed the book shut and the flames were gone, and asked, “Is that magic or science?”
Various answers came from the audience.
But he simply said that was magic and I am not going to explain that.
The rest of the presentation was a pure science show that featured chemical luminescence, base and acid reactions to indicators, experiments with dry ice, firing small cannons with no projectiles, explosions and blazing hydrogen balloons.
The children attending the Paris Public Library couldn’t have been happier about what they saw.
“It was the best,” said seven-year-old Tucker Kerby. “The explosions were my favorite,”
Eli Beyleryan, 11, had his favorite parts of the show, too.
“I think it was when he melted the metal,” he said. “I liked it when it started sparking.”
A lot of the show frightened Maycee Holsopple who is 5 but soon to be 6, she said.
“I was really scared of the smoking cannon. It was scary and fun,” she said. “My favorite part was the rainbow things.”
Aiden Crabb, 9, just thought the whole thing was cool.
Brothers Eli and Ezekiel Letkeman both had a good time at the program, they said.
“I like the fire tornado,” said Eli, 9.
“I think I liked the very last one where they exploded the balloons,” Ezekiel, 7, said.
The balloon experiment featured two balloons, one filled with hydrogen and the other with hydrogen and oxygen.
Derald Bulls, the executive director of CitySquare, was one of the volunteers who ignited the hydrogen balloon that boomed in the gym.
“CitySquare was delighted to partner with the Paris Public Library and the City of Paris to host Dr. Jim Pennington’s Chemistry Road Show,” Bulls said. “It was a wonderful opportunity to introduce children of all ages to the science behind ‘life’ and also encourage them to be a bit more inquisitive into how things ‘work.’”
Three members of the Paris Fire Department were on hand in case the experiments got out of hand. Fortunately, firefighter Ryan Poole, driver Toby Keenum and Capt. Danny Jennings were able to enjoy the show without being called into action. However, Jenning did get called in to set off the balloon filled with hydrogen and oxygen. Its fast, big boom gave the audience a jump.
Pennington takes his chemistry show on the road all year long, he said.
He took over the show about 14 years ago after the founder of the show, A&M professor Dr. John Hogg, died.
The show has been around now for about 35 years, Pennington said.
Pennington, who is a graduate of the University of Michigan and a native of the Detroit area, has been teaching chemistry at A&M in College Station for 24 years, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.