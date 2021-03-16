BLOSSOM — A public hearing on the city’s sewer improvements grant from the Texas Community Development Block Grant program will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before the council convenes in regular session at City Hall, 1240 W. Front St.
Agenda action items include an engineering award for the block grant program and the employment of personnel for the Public Works and Maintenance Department. The Council is expected to hear concerns from Linda Allen about street repairs on Bell Street and Pamela McKee about a plumbing bill for 525 S. Center St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.