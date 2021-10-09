Betty Gibson, 80, of Paris, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 7 2021 in Paris at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at Ramseur Baptist church, with the Rev. John Brown officiating.
Betty was born on Dec. 25, 1940 in Paris, Texas to Gilbert and Lenore Williams.
She was a homemaker and a member of Ramseur Baptist church. Betty enjoyed cooking for her church and family throughout every day of her life. She was a sanctuary for all her animals and all those that surrounded her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Rodney Wilson and Gary Brawner; son-in-law, John Adams; and her previous husband of 25 years, Harrold Brawner.
Betty was survived by her husband, Fred Gibson; children, daughter, Dedra Dollins and her husband, Terry Dollins, son, Steven Wilson and his wife, Michelle and daughter, Sharon Adams; grandchildren, Colter Dollins and wife, Shelby, Gage Dollins, Marlena Adams and Cody Adams; great-grandchildren, Pierce and Mason Dollins.
“For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s. For to this end, Christ died and lived again, that he might be Lord both of the dead and of the living.” (Romans 14:7-9)
Online condolences may be made to the Gibson family at fry-gibbs.com.
