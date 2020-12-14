Eddie Wayne Baker, 69, of Powderly, Texas passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in McKinney.
Graveside services are set for Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. at Long Cemetery, under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Home. Wade White will officiate, Duane Hamil and Mike Merritt will speak as well. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Eddie was born on July 30, 1951 in Lamar County, to Eddie Ray and Bobbie Onita Shew Baker. He married Nancy Butler on April 23, 1971.
He was retired from Atmos Energy after 38 years. Eddie was active in Cowboy Crossing and Cowboy Church in Reno. He was a member of Paris Rodeo and Horse Club and served his community in the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department.
Preceding him in death are his parents; and adopted grandson, Lane “Bubba” Jaynes.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; son, Chris Baker and wife, Deana; daughter, Lisa Martin and partner, Gavin Jaynes; adopted son, Cliff Bailey; grandsons, Lane Martin and partner, Jordan Thomas, Spencer Smith and Austin Fortner; granddaughter, Cory Martin; and great-granddaughter, Exie “Booger” Charman.
Named to serve as pallbearers are Eran Yoder, Cliff Bailey, Larry Bramhall, Gavin Jaynes, Joe Barrentine, George Moore, Jimmy Sisson and Larry Smith.
If desired, donations may be made in Eddie’s memory to the Paris Rodeo and Horse Club, 550 Clement Rd, Paris, TX 75460 or the Powderly Volunteer Fire Dept., 100 CR 44112, Powderly, TX 75473.
An online guest register is available at rodenpryor.com.
