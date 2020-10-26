Jerry Dale Stephens passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The son of Edwin and Zelma Stephens he was born on Sept. 25, 1928.
He married Mary Ann Harris on Aug. 17, 1950.
He was a member of the Army during the Korean Conflict. After earning a Bachelor’s degree from East Texas State he worked in the fields of education and administration until his retirement in 1983.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brother, Edwin Stephens Jr.; sister-in-law, Jeanette Stephens; and grandson, Michael Stephens.
He is survived by his children, Connie Ezell and Chris Stephens; his five grandchildren, Zachary Ezell, Christopher Stephens Jr., Samantha Leer, Annie Stephens and Lindsay Ezell; and his 11 great-grandchildren. He was loved dearly and will be missed.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ken Cannon officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
